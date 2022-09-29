NV5 secures $8M geospatial contract to support Northern California wildfire mitigation
Sep. 29, 2022 8:13 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been awarded an $8M contract by the US Geological Survey (USGS) to support wildfire studies and mitigation efforts in Northern California.
- This new agreement is an expansion of two prior contracts awarded to the company by the University of California (UCSD) and USGS to support wildfire studies and mitigation efforts in California’s Northern and Southern Sierra Mountain Ranges.
The project supports a multi-agency funding partnership that includes federal, state, and regional entities and includes topographic lidar data acquisition and processing of 19,137 square miles of the North Coast of California.
The geospatial data from the program will support various applications with a primary focus on providing highly accurate topographic data critical to wildfire studies, water resource management, and land use management.
