Zscaler completes ShiftRight's acquisition for security workflow automation
Sep. 29, 2022 8:18 AM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stated Thursday it has completed the acquisition of ShiftRight, a closed loop security workflow automation provider.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The move follows pre-existing technology partnership between the companies where ShiftRight’s workflow automation technology is integrated into the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange cloud security platform to reduce incident resolution time and overall automate security management.
- "The integration of ShiftRight’s technology into Zscaler’s cloud platform will help customers establish clear lines of responsibility and provide real-time visibility for their security posture," commented Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman and founder of Zscaler.
- Earlier: Security stocks expected to gain more strength as network breaches continue
Comments (1)