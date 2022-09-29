SIGA Technologies secures new contract awarded to procure up to $10.7M of TPOXX
Sep. 29, 2022 8:20 AM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) notifies that the U.S. Department of Defense awarded a new contract to SIGA for the procurement of up to $10.7M of oral TPOXX, of which $5.1M of oral TPOXX is targeted for delivery in 2022 and the remainder is subject to an option at the sole discretion of the DoD.
- The contract follows an award made earlier this year for the procurement of $7.4M of oral TPOXX, under which all product is expected to be delivered in 2022.
- The project work is supported by a separate development contract worth ~$26M.
- Shares are up 3.12% premarket.
