iSIGN Media announces a signed pilot contract for Mexican transit buses
Sep. 29, 2022 8:21 AM ETiSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISDSF), ISD:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iSIGN Media Solutions (OTCPK:ISDSF) has announced the launch of a fifty-vehicle pilot deployment of iSIGN's HALO.fx technology, commencing on Oct. 15, 2022 for twelve months.
- This paid pilot will equip fifty private transit buses operating in Mexico City with the HALO.fx node.
- HALO.fx and PHACT technologies will allow transit companies to independently validate the number of riders and calculate the cash fares collected, resulting in improved ROI and increased data gathering on riders.
- Adding HALO and HALO.fx technology to SCSI's existing partnership with Payolog, a global payment and Smart City Solutions leader, will increase accountability throughout private and public transit locations, stations and onboard vehicles as a unified network.
