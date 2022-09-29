iSIGN Media announces a signed pilot contract for Mexican transit buses

Sep. 29, 2022 8:21 AM ETiSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISDSF), ISD:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • iSIGN Media Solutions (OTCPK:ISDSF) has announced the launch of a fifty-vehicle pilot deployment of iSIGN's HALO.fx technology, commencing on Oct. 15, 2022 for twelve months.
  • This paid pilot will equip fifty private transit buses operating in Mexico City with the HALO.fx node.
  • HALO.fx and PHACT technologies will allow transit companies to independently validate the number of riders and calculate the cash fares collected, resulting in improved ROI and increased data gathering on riders.
  • Adding HALO and HALO.fx technology to SCSI's existing partnership with Payolog, a global payment and Smart City Solutions leader, will increase accountability throughout private and public transit locations, stations and onboard vehicles as a unified network.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.