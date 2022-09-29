Jobless claim hits 8-month low, falls 16K to 193K
Sep. 29, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -16K to 193K vs. 218K expected and 209K prior (revised from 213K).
- 4-week moving average of 207,000 down from 215,750 in the previous week.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended Sept. 17, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 156,060 in the week ended Sept. 24, a decrease of 12,642 (or 7.5%) from the previous week.
- The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 419 (or 0.2%) from the prior week. And there were 31,143 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.347M vs. 1.388M consensus and 1.376M prior.
Comments (8)