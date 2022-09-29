Mobilicom awarded new grant from Space Florida
Sep. 29, 2022 8:31 AM ETMobilicom Limited (MOB), MOBBWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) has been awarded a new research and development grant under the Space Florida innovation project, reflecting its industry-leading expertise in communication solutions for unmanned drones and robotics.
- This grant follows a previous grant that Mobilicom has received from the Space Florida Innovation Program.
- This grant marks the increasing collaboration with Censys Technologies, where both parties have jointly received $0.99M of which Mobilicom was apportioned $0.28M for its Multi-Link communications system.
- "The development and integration of satellite connectivity for auto redundancy capability will facilitate more effective use of drones in remote areas and target unmet market demand for US nationwide operation with a single solution." said Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam.
Comments