U.S. GDP estimate stays unchanged at -0.6% for Q2, PCE estimate increases
Sep. 29, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Q2 GDP (third estimate) -0.6% vs. -0.6% consensus and prior estimate of -0.6%. In Q1, U.S. GDP fell 1.6%.
- The update primarily reflects an upward revision to consumer spending that was offset by a downward revision to exports. Imports, which is subtracted in the GDP calculation, were also revised down.
- Real gross domestic income was revised down to +0.1% vs prior estimate of +1.4% and +1.8% in Q1.
- PCE price index: +7.3% vs. prior estimate of +7.1%.
- Core PCE price index: +4.7% vs. prior estimate of +4.4%.
- Corporate profits: Profits from current production increased $131.6B in Q2, down from the prior estimate of a $175.2B increase.
- Profits of domestic financial corporation dropped $46.0B, compared with the prior estimate of down $24.2B. Profits of domestic nonfinancial corporations rose $152.2B, less than the previous estimate of a $173.9B increase.
- Earlier this week, durable goods orders fell less than expected in August.
Comments (15)