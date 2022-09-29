U.S. GDP estimate stays unchanged at -0.6% for Q2, PCE estimate increases

Sep. 29, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments

Investments Crashing Do To Mass Sell Off In All Markets From Fear Of The Unknown

Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

  • Q2 GDP (third estimate) -0.6% vs. -0.6% consensus and prior estimate of -0.6%. In Q1, U.S. GDP fell 1.6%.
  • The update primarily reflects an upward revision to consumer spending that was offset by a downward revision to exports. Imports, which is subtracted in the GDP calculation, were also revised down.
  • Real gross domestic income was revised down to +0.1% vs prior estimate of +1.4% and +1.8% in Q1.
  • PCE price index: +7.3% vs. prior estimate of +7.1%.
  • Core PCE price index: +4.7% vs. prior estimate of +4.4%.
  • Corporate profits: Profits from current production increased $131.6B in Q2, down from the prior estimate of a $175.2B increase.
  • Profits of domestic financial corporation dropped $46.0B, compared with the prior estimate of down $24.2B. Profits of domestic nonfinancial corporations rose $152.2B, less than the previous estimate of a $173.9B increase.
  • Earlier this week, durable goods orders fell less than expected in August.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.