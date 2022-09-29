Biohaven says ALS candidate failed in key trial

Sep. 29, 2022

Diagnostic form with diagnosis Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and pills.

  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) said Thursday that verdiperstat its candidate for rare neuromuscular disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), did not meet the main goal in a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial after 24 weeks of treatment.
  • A focused analysis from the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial did not statistically differentiate verdiperstat from placebo for primary efficacy outcome of disease progression and survival, the company said.
  • The experimental therapy did not differentiate from placebo for the secondary efficacy measures during the period.
  • However, the initial data indicated that the safety profile of verdiperstat was in line with findings from prior studies.
  • Further data analyses are underway, and the company expects to report complete study results at a future medical meeting.
  • BHVN is currently on track to be acquired by Pfizer (PFE) for ~$11.6B after a buyout deal announced in May.

