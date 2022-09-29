Biohaven says ALS candidate failed in key trial
Sep. 29, 2022 8:32 AM ETBiohaven Ltd. (BHVN)PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) said Thursday that verdiperstat its candidate for rare neuromuscular disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), did not meet the main goal in a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial after 24 weeks of treatment.
- A focused analysis from the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial did not statistically differentiate verdiperstat from placebo for primary efficacy outcome of disease progression and survival, the company said.
- The experimental therapy did not differentiate from placebo for the secondary efficacy measures during the period.
- However, the initial data indicated that the safety profile of verdiperstat was in line with findings from prior studies.
- Further data analyses are underway, and the company expects to report complete study results at a future medical meeting.
- BHVN is currently on track to be acquired by Pfizer (PFE) for ~$11.6B after a buyout deal announced in May.
