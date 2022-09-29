Radiopharmaceutical company Viewpoint to merge with Isoray
- Radiopharmaceutical company Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is set to merge with medical technology company Isoray (NYSE:ISR), subject to approval by the shareholders of both the companies.
- According to the definitive merger agreement, each issued and outstanding share of Viewpoint will be converted into the right to receive 3.3212 shares of Isoray.
- The Viewpoint stockholders will own 49% of the fully diluted outstanding capital stock of Isoray.
- The transaction will increase the size of Isoray's board to 5 with 2 directors to be designated by Viewpoint and 3 directors to be designated by Isoray.
- Isoray's Lori Woods will serve as the chairperson.
- Viewpoint CEO Thijs Spoor will be one of the directors and serve as Isoray's CEO.
