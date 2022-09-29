Kopin secures initial $3M first production order for new weapon sight module
Sep. 29, 2022 8:40 AM ETKopin Corporation (KOPN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) has received an initial $3M production order for a new weapon sight module.
- This weapon sight module offers a sophisticated video “see through” augmented reality capability.
- The order will be delivered in 2023.
"This initial order for a new weapon sight electronic eyepiece confirms Kopin as the leader in weapon sight eyepieces for soldiers and is an example of our continued success in designing and manufacturing very complex microdisplay subassemblies that are used in the most rugged environments. This weapon sight is for a new market and application and we believe the current situation in Europe provides significant opportunities for follow-on orders." said Bill Maffucci, Kopin's Vice President/General Manager of Government and Professional Products.
