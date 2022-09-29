ZeroAvia and Textron Aviation to develop hydrogen-electric powertrains
Sep. 29, 2022 8:44 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Zero emission aviation leader, ZeroAvia, enters joint development agreement with Textron Aviation (NYSE:TXT) for developmental support of hydrogen-electric, zero-emission powertrains for the Cessna Grand Caravan (208B) aircraft.
- This agreement with Textron Aviation adds to significant prior commitments from other aircraft original equipment manufacturers and operators to ZeroAvia's powertrain technology over the course of the last few months.
- Val Miftakhov, CEO, ZeroAvia, said: "The famous Cessna Grand Caravan is on track to be one of the first airframes operating commercial services - both cargo and passenger - with hydrogen-electric, zero-emission engines. We applaud the visionary leadership of Textron Aviation in joining us to help transform a much-loved mainstay of sub-regional aviation into a symbol of sustainable transformation in aviation."
