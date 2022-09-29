ZeroAvia and Textron Aviation to develop hydrogen-electric powertrains

Sep. 29, 2022 8:44 AM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Zero emission aviation leader, ZeroAvia, enters joint development agreement with Textron Aviation (NYSE:TXT) for developmental support of hydrogen-electric, zero-emission powertrains for the Cessna Grand Caravan (208B) aircraft.
  • This agreement with Textron Aviation adds to significant prior commitments from other aircraft original equipment manufacturers and operators to ZeroAvia's powertrain technology over the course of the last few months.
  • Val Miftakhov, CEO, ZeroAvia, said: "The famous Cessna Grand Caravan is on track to be one of the first airframes operating commercial services - both cargo and passenger - with hydrogen-electric, zero-emission engines. We applaud the visionary leadership of Textron Aviation in joining us to help transform a much-loved mainstay of sub-regional aviation into a symbol of sustainable transformation in aviation."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.