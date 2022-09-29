CarMax, XPeng, Carvana among premarket losers' pack
- SOBR Safe (SOBR) -32% has priced $6M private placement at-the-market.
- Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) -27% on pricing $6.86M of stock offering.
- Sunlight Financial (SUNL) -21% after FY guidance withdrawn.
- The Glimpse (VRAR) -19% on FY earnings release.
- PepGen (PEPG) -17%.
- Altus Power (AMPS) -17% on secondary public offering of class A shares.
- CarMax (KMX) -16% on Q2 earnings release.
- Rite Aid (RAD) -12% on Q2 earnings release.
- FaZe (FAZE) -11%.
- Green Giant (GGE) -11%.
- Carvana (CVNA) -8%.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) -8%.
- bioAffinity Technologie (BIAF) -7%.
- Scienjoy Holding (SJ) -7%.
- Surface Oncology (SURF) -6%.
- XPeng (XPEV) -6% after XPeng SUV G9 series to feature iQIYI's 5D in-vehicle cinema.
- Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) -6% files universal shelf registration on Form F-3.
- Top Ships (TOPS) -5%.
- Longeveron (LGVN) -5%.
