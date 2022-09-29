Ace Global Business Acquisition announces additional contribution to trust
Sep. 29, 2022 8:51 AM ETAce Global Business Acquisition Limited (ACBA), ACBAUBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) has announced that Ace Global Investment has deposited into the Co.'s trust account an aggregate of $0.46M, in order to extend the period of time the Co. has to complete a business combination for an additional 3 months.
- The Co. issued a promissory note to the Sponsor with a principal amount equal to the amount deposited.
- The promissory note bears no interest and is convertible into the Co.'s units at a price of $10/unit at the closing of a business combination by the Co.
- The purpose of the extension is to provide time for the Co. to complete a business combination.
