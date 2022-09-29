Nasdaq sinks 3%, S&P and Dow also fall as yields push higher

The major market averages reversed course on Thursday as the risk rally fades, driving stocks lower. At the same time, Wall Street has also watched yields pick back up and the dollar index strengthen.

Early on and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is -3%, the S&P 500 (SP500) is -2.2%, and the Dow (DJI) is lower by 1.8%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors all are in the red, and are led lower by Consumer Discretionary. The best performing market segment is the Health Care space.

Rates continued to march higher, as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) moved upwards by 9 basis points to 3.79%. The U.S. 2-year yield (US2Y) rose 11 basis points to 4.20%.

The dollar (USDOLLAR) also bounced back a bit after Wednesday’s drop of 1.3%. The dollar index on Thursday now trades near the 113 level.

Citi outlined in an investor note: “We reiterate our bullish USD thesis into the end of the year. It’s predicated on liquid asset weakness, policy divergence and US energy sovereignty. We don’t envisage a Plaza 2.0. USD positioning looks clean on a number of metrics, so we think its strength can continue unless the narrative shifts.”

On the economic front, U.S. GDP estimates stayed unchanged at -0.6% for Q2, while PCE estimates increased to +7.3% versus the prior estimate of 7.1%.

Initial jobless claims hit an 8-month low, as claims dropped by 16K to 193K compared to the forecasted 218K figure that was projected.

Moreover, corporate profits climbed 6.2% in Q2 to $131.6B.

AllianceBernstein stated in their fourth quarter global macro outlook: “Financial markets, higher interest rates, lower equity prices and wider credit spreads are, unfortunately, part of the solution to the inflation problem. Much of the work has already been done, but we think it is nonetheless premature to sound the all-clear.”

Among active stocks shares of the Apple have fallen after the company was downgraded by BofA on worries over weaker consumer demand.