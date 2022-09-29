FSD Pharma receives Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency notification

Sep. 29, 2022 8:56 AM ETFSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) received Nasdaq notification stating the company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. 
  • The company’s class B subordinate voting shares has not maintained a minimum bid price of $1.00/share for the 30 consecutive business days from August 15, 2022 to September 26, 2022.
  • The company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until March 27, 2023, to regain compliance.
  • If the company does not regain compliance by March 27, 2023, the company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting from Nasdaq.

