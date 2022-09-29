Axsome to resubmit marketing application for migraine therapy in Q3 2023
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) announced Thursday its plans to resubmit a New Drug Application (NDA) for migraine therapy AXS-07 to the FDA in Q3 2023.
- The decision follows a Type A meeting AXSM held with the regulator to obtain FDA feedback and its agreement on its plans to respond to the previously issued Complete Response Letter with a new NDA submission.
- The company said the resubmission will address the issues mainly related to chemistry, manufacturing, and controls considerations, including the stability of newly manufactured commercial scale batches of AXS-07.
- NDA resubmission is expected to receive a Class 2 designation that will result in a six-month review.
- Read: In August, AXSM announced that the FDA approved its depression therapy Auvelity sending its shares sharply higher.
