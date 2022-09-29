Alzamend seeks FDA nod for early-stage trial of its therapy for Alzheimer’s type dementia
Sep. 29, 2022 8:59 AM ETAlzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biopharma Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) on Thursday said it had submitted an investigational new drug application to the U.S. FDA for a phase 1/2A trial of its immunotherapy product candidate ALZN002 for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type.
- ALZN said the product candidate consists of dendritic cells, or activated white blood cells taken from an individual patients so that they can be engineered outside of the body to attack Alzheimer's-related amyloid-beta proteins.
- The purpose of the phase 1/2A trial would be to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of multiple ascending doses of ALZN002 compared to placebo in 20‑30 subjects with mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer’s type, ALZN said in a statement.
- ALZN stock -1.7% to $1.16 in premarket trading.
- Shares of ALZN gained 6.3% on Wednesday, amidst a broader rally in drug companies that are working on Alzheimer's treatments sparked by positive data from Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY).
