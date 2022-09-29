Peloton selects Dick's as first retail store partner

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) announced a new partnership just in time for the holiday season.

Under the arrangement, Dick's (DKS) will sell Peloton's hardware products and select accessories via branded fitness shops inside more than 100 DKS U.S. retail locations. The partnership will also include Peloton having a presence on the Dick's e-commerce platform.

The rollout is slated to launch early in the holiday season.

Notably, Dick's (DKS) will be the only retailer to carry the selection of Peloton's connected fitness equipment. Peloton management called Dick's a natural fit for the brand.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) moved up 2% in premarket action on Thursday.