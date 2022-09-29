NorthWestern () on Thursday was upgraded to Buy from Underperform by analysts at Bank of America on a more favorable outlook for utilities rates. The bank lowed its price target to $56 from $58 a share.

"After setbacks and more adversarial proceedings in recent years, we see signs of thawing in the regulatory construct," Julien Dumoulin-Smith, analyst at Bank of America, said in the Sept. 29 report. "Regulators and elected officials in Montana have expressed more of a willingness to consider utility-owned generation to increase resiliency and reduce reliance on wholesale purchased power markets."

NorthWestern has underperformed its utilities peers with a 13% decline in its share price this year, compared with only a 4% slide for the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, whose holdings include companies such as NextEra Energy (NEE) and Southern Co. (SO).

"The underperformance has been driven by caution around the rate case filed in NorthWestern’s key Montana jurisdiction," according to Bank of America.