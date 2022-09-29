Senmiao Technology enters agreement with new energy vehicle leasing and charging station operator
Sep. 29, 2022
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Chengdu Xixingtianxia Technology has signed an agreement with Guangzhou Tongchuang New Energy, a first-tier new energy vehicle leasing company approved by the Guangzhou Municipal Transportation Commission.
- Company will pay commission fees to Tongchuang on a monthly basis, which are based on fares collected from customers.
- The partnership commenced in September 2022 for a term through September 12, 2023, subject to agreement renewal or early termination.
- Xi Wen, Senmiao's Chairman and CEO stated, "We are excited to begin this cooperation with Tongchuang, an innovative company in the leasing industry that has cultivated longstanding relationships with its drivers. We believe this new partnership will accelerate the growth of for Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform services in Guangzhou and may also serve as a catalyst for new business opportunities to expand our current scope of services. We look forward to establishing similar cooperations with leading companies to continue strengthening our position as a leading provider of online ride-hailing services serving a growing customer base in Guangzhou and other key cities."
