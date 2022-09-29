BTIG starts coverage on Sprinklr at Buy, expects sustained 20%+ topline growth

Sep. 29, 2022 9:12 AM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

BTIG initiated coverage on Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) on Thursday with a Buy rating and set a price target of $12 on the stock.

The new PT, which is based on shares trading at 4x EV/FY24E revenue, implies 27.9% potential upside to CXM's last close.

In a note to clients, analyst Matt VanVliet said CXM's unified platform helps businesses cut costs while simultaneously improving customer satisfaction.

VanVliet believes this is a key driver for sustained 20%+ topline growth for CXM over the next several years and estimates $14B TAM for the company's current offerings.

"Sprinklr has grown to 1.1K+ customers in 60+ countries generating trailing 12-month total revenue of $558M (up 26% Y/Y) and subscription revenue of $488M (up 30% Y/Y) with continuing momentum into near and long term," he added.

The analyst is of the view that CXM will be a dominant competitor as it already has two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies on its platform.

BTIG's rating on CXM is in line with bullish sell-side ratings (3 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 4 Hold).

However, SA Quant rates the stock Hold as it scored poorly in factor grades valuation and profitability.

Shares of CXM have fallen 41% YTD.

