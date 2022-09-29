Sarepta Therapeutics seeks FDA accelerated approval for muscle wasting therapy SRP-9001
Sep. 29, 2022 9:16 AM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Genetic medicines maker Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday said it had submitted a biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA for an accelerated approval for gene therapy SRP-9001 to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
- The therapy is being developed by SRPT in partnership with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), and is for the treatment of ambulant patients - individuals who are not confined to bed - with the muscle wasting disease.
- The BLA submission for SRP-9001 was supported by efficacy and safety data from three studies, SRPT said in a statement.
- The company said it had proposed its fully-enrolled study called EMBARK as the confirmatory trial to support a potential accelerated approval for SRP-9001.
- SRP-9001 was earlier granted a fast track designation, rare pediatric disease designation and orphan drug status in the U.S.
- Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) stock +0.4% to $110.33 in premarket trading.
