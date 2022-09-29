BigBear.ai soars after $14.8M US army global force automation contract

  • BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) shares jump pre-market after securing $14.8M contract from U.S. army on global force information management system.
  • Under the terms of the sole-source contract, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) will join the BigBear.ai team as a leading partner in implementing an enterprise-wide intelligent automation platform that provides the Army with a holistic view of its global force structure.
  • Contract is termed for 9 months.
  • The AI technology company stated the end-state solution will transition 14 legacy systems into a single solution to provide real-time holistic data for up to 160,000 Army users.
  • BBAI stock is up 36% pre-market to trade at $1.64.
