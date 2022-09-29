Lordstown Motors begins commercial production, explores capital-raising options
Sep. 29, 2022
Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) announced that it has started commercial production of its Endurance full-size pickup truck at the Foxconn EV Ohio plant.
The electric vehicle seller said production volume will ramp slowly as a result of supply chain constraints, engineering readiness, and parts availability. Sales are still expected to begin in Q4, subject to full homologation testing and the required certification.
As part of a business update, RIDE said it expects to end the quarter with a cash position of $195M and continues to explore capital raising alternatives, including in connection with initial Foxconn JV program and strategic partnership discussions.
Shares of RIDE fell 2.05% in premarket trading on Thursday.
