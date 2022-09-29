NEXE Innovations announces its first U.S. PO with Awaken Brands Ventures
- NEXE Innovations (OTCPK:NEXNF) has received its first purchase order as part of a partnership with Awaken Brands Ventures to distribute a private label coffee K-cup brand to leading providers of food and nutrition within the workplace including factories, offices, and healthcare facilities.
- The partnership with Awaken Brands is the first entry point for NEXE to sell its proprietary technology of fully-compostable pods for the Keurig® Brewing Systems into Awaken's ecosystem and help companies to meet their sustainability goals.
- The partnership with Awaken Brands is expected to lead to additional co-packing superfood offerings and partnership arrangements for NEXE.
- "We believe NEXE has developed one of the only fully-compostable plant-based pods that are able to sustain heat, water, and pressure without compromising the taste while providing one of the highest volumes per pod of our formulations in the industry." said says Alina Gogoescu, Co-Founder of Awaken Brands.
