Intuit reaffirms outlook at Investor Day

Sep. 29, 2022 9:21 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Intuit corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) has reaffirmed its outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2023.
  • For Q1, the financial technology company continues to revenue growth of ~23%-25% vs. consensus of $2.50B(implying 24.77% growth) and adj. diluted earnings per share of $1.14 to $1.20 vs. $1.20 consensus.
  • Full year 2023 revenue is estimated between $14.485B to $14.7B vs. consensus of $14.6B and adj. diluted earnings per share between $13.59 and $13.89 vs. $13.78 consensus, growth of approximately 15% to 17%.
  • The announcement comes in in conjunction with Intuit's (INTU) Investor Day, being held today at the company's Mountain View, California HQ.

