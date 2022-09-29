Vitalhub enters multiyear contract with Stevenson Memorial, Georgian Bay General

Sep. 29, 2022 9:22 AM ETVitalhub Corp. (VHIBF), VHI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • VitalHub (OTCQX:VHIBF) on Thursday notifies two new licensing pacts of it’s prEDict solution to Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) and Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH), both in Ontario.
  • Stevenson Memorial Hospital (Alliston) has signed a 5-year term and Georgian Bay General Hospital (Midland) has signed a 3-year term, with two optional 1-year extension periods.
  • The signing of GBGH marks a significant milestone for VitalHub and the prEDict solution.
  • The signing of SMH represents the second of three hospitals in the SHINE Group to have adopted the prEDict solution, with the first being Oak Valley Health (Markham Stouffville Hospital).
  • The Shared Health Information Network Exchange (SHINE) is a partnership between Oak Valley Health, Southlake Regional Health Centre, and Stevenson Memorial Hospital that will enable the three organizations to share electronic medical records.
  • SMH and GBGH licensed the prEDict solution to improve transparency with the community and patients coming to the hospital by providing them the expected ED wait time prior to their arrival.

