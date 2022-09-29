Afterpay and Sephora Canada join hands for flexible payments for Canadian beauty shoppers

Sep. 29, 2022 9:22 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Sephora To Close All Stores Nationwide In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Afterpay, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Block (NYSE:SQ) and leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, announced its Canadian partnership with Sephora Canada.
  • Canadian customers now have the flexibility to pay in four instalments when shopping for their favourite beauty brands and products online.
  • “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Afterpay into Canada, which supports our ongoing commitment to offer our clients the flexibility and convenience to shop when and how they want. It is paramount for us to continue providing our existing clients and first-time Sephora Canada shoppers with innovative payment options and flexible solutions, ensuring the best in beauty is accessible to everyone.” says Laura Unger, VP and GM e-commerce, Sephora Canada.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.