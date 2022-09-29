Afterpay and Sephora Canada join hands for flexible payments for Canadian beauty shoppers
Sep. 29, 2022 9:22 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Afterpay, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Block (NYSE:SQ) and leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, announced its Canadian partnership with Sephora Canada.
- Canadian customers now have the flexibility to pay in four instalments when shopping for their favourite beauty brands and products online.
- “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Afterpay into Canada, which supports our ongoing commitment to offer our clients the flexibility and convenience to shop when and how they want. It is paramount for us to continue providing our existing clients and first-time Sephora Canada shoppers with innovative payment options and flexible solutions, ensuring the best in beauty is accessible to everyone.” says Laura Unger, VP and GM e-commerce, Sephora Canada.
