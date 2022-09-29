Femasys commercially launches Femcerv for cervical cancer screening
Sep. 29, 2022 9:22 AM ETFemasys Inc. (FEMY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) said its endocervical tissue sampler, FemCerv, was commercially available now.
- The Company also appointed Michael Meier as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
- FemCerv is used to capture and protect a comprehensive 360-degree tissue sample.
- When a woman’s pap smear is abnormal, she generally needs to undergo a colposcopy, which includes endocervical curettage or taking a tissue sample.
- Meier experience will be invaluable in overseeing Femasys commercial assets, including FemCerv’s availability and commercial-readiness of subsequent products in line, the company said.
