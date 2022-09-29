Femasys commercially launches Femcerv for cervical cancer screening

Sep. 29, 2022 9:22 AM ETFemasys Inc. (FEMY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Dilation and curettage (d and c).endometrial biopsy.cervical cancer.3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) said its endocervical tissue sampler, FemCerv, was commercially available now.
  • The Company also appointed Michael Meier as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
  • FemCerv is used to capture and protect a comprehensive 360-degree tissue sample.
  • When a woman’s pap smear is abnormal, she generally needs to undergo a colposcopy, which includes endocervical curettage or taking a tissue sample.
  • Meier experience will be invaluable in overseeing Femasys commercial assets, including FemCerv’s availability and commercial-readiness of subsequent products in line, the company said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.