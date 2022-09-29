Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) has agreed to buy Scout Clean Energy for $1B with on the same day it closed its acquisition of Standard Solar for $540M, as the company continues to invest in the North American clean energy sector.

The company also said it may invest an additional $350M to support Scout Clean's development activities ($270M in total net to BEP) and $160M more in Standard Solar's growth initiative ($140M in total net to BEP).

Brookfield Renewable shares have increased 3.3% in Thursday premarket trading.

Scout's portfolio includes more than 1,200 megawatts of operating wind assets, including 400 MW managed on behalf of third parties, and a pipeline of more than 22,000 MW of wind solar and storage projects in 24 states.

Standard Solar has ~500 MW of operating and under construction contracted assets and a development pipeline of almost 2,000 MW.

"Our development pipeline in the United States is now close to 60,000 MW and is well diversified across wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, and energy storage," said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable (BEP).

Both acquired companies will operate as independent businesses within the Brookfield Renewable (BEP) U.S. platform. The investments will be made through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I.

In January, Brookfield Renewable (BEP) acquired clean power developer Urban Grid for $650M.