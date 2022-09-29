Lucira Health reports early data for point of care chlamydia and gonorrhea assays
- The shares of MedTech firm Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) spiked pre-market Wednesday after the company announced interim data from a pilot study designed to evaluate its combined Chlamydia and gonorrhoeae assays, which are integrated into a rapid point of care test (POC).
- The tests are developed with grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) with Prof. Deborah Dean of UC San Francisco.
- After testing 150 female subjects, the ongoing study has generated positive results for the integrated assays with over 98% accuracy.
- “….our POCT is a game changer for improving clinical practice to prevent and control both Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in diverse health care settings globally,” Dr. Dean said.
- Chlamydia and gonorrhea account for over 2.2M cases in the U.S. annually. With most infections in females being asymptomatic, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends annual screening for women aged 25 years and above, which implies 20M screening tests per year.
