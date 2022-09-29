Dundee Sustainable Technologies gets new CEO and new COO
Sep. 29, 2022
- Dundee Sustainable Technologies (OTCPK:DNDDF) appoints Mr. Jean-Philippe Mai as President and CEO effective on October 1, 2022. Mr. Mai has been with the corporation since 2013 and most recently was the executive VP.
- He will be replacing Mr. David Lemieux, who is retiring from his full-time. Mr. Lemieux will remain as a director, a position he has held since June 2021, he will also remain involved with the corporation on a part time basis during the transition phase.
- In addition to Mr. Mai, Mr. Jean Tardif is appointed as COO. He has more than fifteen years of experience in the field of extractive metallurgy and has held various positions, most recently as GM of the Thetford Mines Operations.
