InflaRx seeks FDA emergency use nod for its treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients

Sep. 29, 2022 9:34 AM ETInflaRx N.V. (IFRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Folder of Coronavirus covid-19 2019 nCoV outbreak

oonal/iStock via Getty Images

  • German clinical-stage biopharma InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) on Thursday said it had submitted an emergency use approval request to the U.S. FDA for its monoclonal antibody vilobelimab to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.
  • The company also said it was granted a fast track designation from the U.S. drug regulator for vilobelimab.
  • IFRX stock +5.6% to $2.63 in early trading.
  • The submission for the emergency use nod and the fast track clearance was based on the results of phase 3 studies conducted in invasively mechanically ventilated, critically ill COVID patients, IFRX said in a statement.
  • The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
  • The submission from InflaRx (IFRX) comes at a time when COVID cases in the U.S. are expected to rise in the fall and winter season.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.