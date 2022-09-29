Azul Airlines partners with Israel's Fetcherr for demand-pricing algorithm
Sep. 29, 2022 9:46 AM ETAzul S.A. (AZUL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Brazil's Azul Airlines (NYSE:AZUL) announced Thursday partnership with Fetcherr to pilot its demand prediction and algorithm pricing technology.
- Founded in 2019, Fetcherr is an Israeli company that developed a proprietary AI-powered goal-based enterprise pricing and workflow optimization system.
- The Brazilian airline said it has already improved performance since incorporating Fetcherr's AI-native continuous pricing optimization system into its existing revenue management processes.
- "We are proud to be pioneers of change by being the first airline to pilot truly innovative tech solutions," said Abhi Shah, Chief Revenue Officer at Azul Airlines. "We are excited that Fetcherr's platform will help us maximize our revenue, optimize our operations and provide a seamless, improved customer experience."
- AZUL stock is down 7% on Thursday to trade at $8.31.
Comments