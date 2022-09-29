BNY Mellon allows clients to assess how their portfolios align with ESG goals

  • In response to increased demands for more transparency regarding environmental, social and governance ("ESG") investing, The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) has enhanced its securities finance platform on Thursday to let its clients analyze their portfolios alongside their sustainability goals.
  • Clients can now apply ESG scores across their portfolio, collateral they receive and cash investments via an interactive dashboard, making this capability the first in a series of ESG enhancements that BNY Mellon (BK) plans to make on its platform, it said.
  • The dashboard leverages MSCI ESG Research's ESG Ratings, assigning ratings to securities across the three pillars in ESG.
  • "BNY Mellon is committed to providing clients with next-generation solutions and insights designed to help enable alignment with their ESG goals," said Ina Budh-Raja, EMEA head of Securities Finance Product & Strategy and global head of Markets ESG at BNY Mellon.
  • In May, BNY Mellon Investment Advisor to pay $1.5M penalty to settle ESG probe.

