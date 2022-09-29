Everything Blockchain partners with NSION to provide data security solution
Sep. 29, 2022 9:51 AM ETEverything Blockchain, Inc. (OBTX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Everything Blockchain (OTCPK:OBTX) partners with NSION Technologies, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system.
- EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
- According to Market and Markets the video surveillance market is expected to reach $76B by 2027, up from $48B in 2022 so, EBI believes there is a need for this technology due to the increased concerns over public safety and security.
- “EB Control, combined with NSION’s technology, empowers all of NSION’s customers with complete control of their content across its entire lifecycle. This will add immense value to those in law enforcement while making their lives a little easier.” said Toney Jennings, CEO, EBI.
Comments