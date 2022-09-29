German Inflation rate hits new peak in September to 10.0% beat estimates of 9.4% Y/Y
Sep. 29, 2022 9:56 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Germany's consumer price inflation jumped to 10.0 percent year-on-year in September 2022, the highest on record and well above market expectations of 9.4 percent, a preliminary estimate showed.
- Consumer prices in Germany rose 10.9 per cent in the year to September, accelerating from 8.8 per cent in August, according to a flash estimate published by the federal statistical agency on Thursday, on the wake of a deepening energy crisis in Europe's largest economy, as well as the continuing supply chain interruptions.
- On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 1.9 percent in September.
