Enerpac Tool (NYSE:EPAC) on Thursday jumped to a two-week high after reporting better-than-forecast earnings and revenue. Shares rose 6.3% to $17.84 at 9:54 a.m. ET.

The company's fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 beat estimates by $0.10. Its 4.5% yearly gain in revenue to $152 million beat by $3.7 million.

The tool maker's adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.1%, while GAAP operating margin was 8.6% and adjusted operating margin was 17.9%.

Enerpac provided sales guidance for 2023 of $565 million to $585 million, compared with the consensus estimate of $567.7 million. Its EBITDA guidance is $113 million to $123 million, according to an announcement.

Enerpac has declined 14% this year, compared with a 25% slide for the S&P Small Cap 600 Index (SP600).