Amazon starts selling Biomerica's Aware Breast Self Exam device, EZ Detect test

Sep. 29, 2022 10:07 AM ETBiomerica, Inc. (BMRA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Woman diagnoses mammary glands on own closeup

megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) on Thursday said its Aware Breast Self Exam device and its EZ Detect test for colorectal cancer were now being sold on Amazon.com (AMZN) and fulfilled by Amazon.
  • BMRA's Aware is an at-home device to increase sensitivity in breast self examinations, while the EZ Detect is a 2-minute, at-home test which detects early warnings signs of colorectal cancer.
  • Aware was available on Amazon.com for $19.97, while EZ Detect was priced at $11.98, BMRA said in a statement.
  • Despite the news, Biomerica (BMRA) stock was 1.3% lower at $3.87 in morning trading.
  • BMRA in July said the Aware device would be sold by Walmart (WMT).

