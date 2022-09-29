Roku, Nielsen team on cross-media measurement expansion
Sep. 29, 2022 10:13 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU), NLSNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is teaming up with Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) on measurement across "four screens" - what Nielsen says is a first and a key step toward its approach to cross-media ratings.
- Roku is expanding measurement across traditional television, connected television, desktop and mobile. The new move builds on an existing relationship that began with Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings measurement in 2016.
- Roku's OneView advertising platform is directly integrated with Nielsen's measurement solution. Measuring across those different views allows marketers to deduplicate campaign reach and frequency across the four screens.
- More important, the move will underpin audience deduplication in Nielsen ONE - the company's ambitious cross-media measurement goal, launching in December.
- "We believe that all TV ads will be accountable and measurable," said Roku's Asaf Davidov. "Our direct consumer relationship, our scale, and our tech all make us uniquely positioned to work with Nielsen to make measurement simpler and more accurate as marketers shift spend to TV streaming."
- On Tuesday, Roku announced its high-end Ultra player was coming to Canada.
Comments