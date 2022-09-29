Investment management software provider SS&C Eze, owned by SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC), has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday to expand its digital asset trading capabilities.

Through the partnership, SS&C Eze's clients will gain access to institutional crypto trading platform Coinbase Prime, allowing them to manage their crypto trading processes in one place.

SS&C Eze's institutional digital asset trading platform includes market data covering over 100 tokens. With the Coinbase Prime integration, users will receive access to an even bigger pool of digital assets.

"As more institutions diversify with digital assets, SS&C Eze is dedicated to providing the tools and access to ensure they can manage these investments seamlessly," said Michael Hutner, general manager, SS&C Eze.

The move comes against a backdrop of a market slump that has persisted since last year, though it appears firms of all sizes are deepening their involvement in the emerging space. Earlier this week, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) partnered with stablecoin-issuer Circle to let users buy and sell USDC (USDC-USD) on Robinhood's trading platform.

In February, SS&C added digital assets, ESG to Open Protocol risk reporting service.