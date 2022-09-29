Tradeweb and S&P Global connect primary and secondary markets in alliance
Sep. 29, 2022 10:16 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), SPGIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), which operates electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets, is teaming up with S&P Global Market Intelligence, part of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI), to introduce electronic connectivity between primary and secondary markets.
- The scope of the collaboration initially covers European credit, covered, sovereign, supranational and agency bonds. Integrating S&P's InvestorAcess digital primary market platform allows Tradeweb (TW) clients to electronically access new deals and manage orders in the primary market via the Tradeweb platform.
- InvestorAccess automates what were traditionally manual processes for accessing terms of new deals, as well as communicating orders and allocations, the companies said.
- Tradeweb will also be able, through the S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Deal Services API, to process structured deal terms communicated by the syndicate desk, leading to faster set up of securities and gaining quicker access to electronic secondary liquidity via Tradeweb, the company said.
- With the broader U.S. stock market in the red, Tradeweb (TW) stock has slipped 1.3% and S&P Global (SPGI) is down 1.7% in early Thursday trading.
- In August, Tradeweb's (TW) average daily volume slid 6% from July, but was up 13% Y/Y.
