Some progress said to be made in China's review of Rogers/Dupont deal

Sep. 29, 2022 10:22 AM ETRogers Corporation (ROG), DDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

DuPont Silicon Valley Technology & Innovation Center, Sunnyvale, California

Sundry Photography

  • Rogers (NYSE:ROG) and Dupont (NYSE:DD) are said to be making some progress in China's review of the deal. Rogers initially ticked up on the news, though is now slightly negative.
  • The parties are said to be in discussions with third parties in China as the companies try to advance the Chinese review of the $5.2 billion deal, according to traders, who cited a report that's circulating. Competition concerns are said to have been dismissed, though industrial concerns are the last obstacle for approval.
  • The latest update comes after a report a week ago about some settlement talks between the parties and China's antitrust regulator. The companies were said to be working on a remedy with the Chinese regulator. Dealreporter last Thursday also said that the deal is facing industrial concerns in China, not competition issues.
  • The report circulating today said that while there is progress, it still may be difficult to see China approval before the Nov. 1 termination date.
  • A Barclays analyst earlier this month speculated about a potential price cut on the Rogers (ROG) deal with Nov. 1 termination date approaching.

