SPAC DTRT Health Acquisition to take senior home care public at $681M valuation

Sep. 29, 2022 10:23 AM ETDTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRT), DTRTU, DTRTWBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Businessman holds cubes with words "SPAC" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

  • SPAC DTRT Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTRT) announced Thursday it has signed a definitive merger deal to take Consumer Direct Holdings (CDH) public at $681M valuation of the combined company.
  • That implies 10.1x pro forma 2023 adjusted EBITDA, where CDH's shareholders will own about 61% immediately after closing of the business combination.
  • Based in Montana, Consumer Direct Holdings is a in-home personal care provider that supports aging adults and individuals with disabilities in their daily living.
  • The blank check company commented "operating model based on multi-year contracts creates steady revenue growth and margin stability."
  • The merger transaction is expected to deliver $234M of cash held in DTRT’s trust account and up to $150M in debt financing, in addition to $99M of cash on CDH’s balance sheet
  • Upon closing, the combined company will be listed as "Consumer Direct Care Network" on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CDCN".
  • DTRT Health said the transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 2023.
  • Read more about SPACs, here.

