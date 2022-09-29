Hurricane Ian’s destruction sets the stage for the FEMA ETF

Hurricane Ian has barreled its way through the sunshine state of Florida causing citizens of the area to be on high alert. Exchange traded fund investors are also on alert as they watch how moves develop in the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FEMA).

FEMA, the newly launched ETF that came to market back in June of 2022 aims to track a portfolio of stocks that are engaged in the recovering act from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, wildfires, floods or earthquakes.

The fund has not had much luck in the markets since it was unveiled as it -17.9% since its inception, but Hurricane Ian provides the fund with an opportunity to shine on what it aimed to provide.

The fund is also attached with a 0.75% expense ratio and 63 holdings that are led by Fujitsu Limited (OTCPK:FJTSF), ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), REV Group (REVG), Sulzer (OTCPK:SULZF), and Cummins (NYSE:CMI).

From a weighting perspective FJTSF is the top holding as its weighted at 2.07%. Next in line is ICFI, REVG, and SULZF as they are weighted at 1.88%, 1.75%, and 1.75%, respectively. FEMA’s fifth largest stake belongs to CMI with a 1.73% weighted position.

Hurricane Ian has not only ravished Florida, but it has now led to a huge number of airline flight cancellations on Thursday as the storm rolls through the state.