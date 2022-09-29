Google sets up first cloud region in Greece

Sep. 29, 2022

  • Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is setting up its first cloud region in Greece - a plan that's expected to contribute about €2.2B to Greece's economic output, and create 20,000 jobs by 2030.
  • The cloud region (a configuration usually based around a cluster of data centers) will offer storage and cloud services for Google customers.
  • It also marks Google's work to keep up with cloud rivals on worldwide expansion: Microsoft (MSFT) elected to build a data center hub in Greece a couple of years ago, and Amazon.com's (AMZN) cloud unit opened its first office in the country last year.
  • The move was touted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has been working since taking office in 2019 to draw high-tech investment to the recovering country's economy.

