Google sets up first cloud region in Greece
Sep. 29, 2022 10:50 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLAMZN, MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is setting up its first cloud region in Greece - a plan that's expected to contribute about €2.2B to Greece's economic output, and create 20,000 jobs by 2030.
- The cloud region (a configuration usually based around a cluster of data centers) will offer storage and cloud services for Google customers.
- It also marks Google's work to keep up with cloud rivals on worldwide expansion: Microsoft (MSFT) elected to build a data center hub in Greece a couple of years ago, and Amazon.com's (AMZN) cloud unit opened its first office in the country last year.
- The move was touted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has been working since taking office in 2019 to draw high-tech investment to the recovering country's economy.
