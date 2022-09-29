Avidity Biosciences muscular dystrophy candidate to enter phase 1/2 testing

Motor neuron connecting to muscle fiber, 3D illustration

Dr_Microbe

  • Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) said that it will move its small interfering RNA (siRNA) candidate AOC1 020 into phase 1/2 testing for  facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).
  • The asset is based on the company's Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates platform for RNA therapeutics.
  • AOC 1020 is the second muscle-targeting siRNA from Avidity (RNA) to enter the clinic.
  • FSHD is a rare, hereditary muscle-weakening condition marked by life-long, progressive loss of muscle function causing pain, fatigue, and disability. It affects 16K-38K people just in the US.
