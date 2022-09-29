Gamida Cell gains on long-term data for blood cancer therapy

Sep. 29, 2022 11:08 AM ETGamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Stem cell therapy medical term on blackboard. stethoscope

Md Saiful Islam Khan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Israel-based biotech Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) announced Thursday that its stem cell therapy candidate omidubicel led to clinical benefit at three years in a group of patients with blood cancer who typically have a poor prognosis.
  • The analysis included long-term follow-up data from 105 patients who underwent omidubicel transplants between 2006-2020.
  • The company said that the study presented at the Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology indicated 63% overall survival and 56% disease-free survival at three years, in addition to long-term blood cell formation and immunity.
  • Another 108-patient study demonstrated that omidubicel could lead to a higher health-related quality of life than umbilical cord blood transplantation.
  • In August, GMDA announced that the FDA granted priority review for omidubicel as a treatment for patients with blood cancers who need an allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The regulator is expected to make a decision by Jan. 30.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.