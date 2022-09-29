Gamida Cell gains on long-term data for blood cancer therapy
Sep. 29, 2022 11:08 AM ETGamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Israel-based biotech Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) announced Thursday that its stem cell therapy candidate omidubicel led to clinical benefit at three years in a group of patients with blood cancer who typically have a poor prognosis.
- The analysis included long-term follow-up data from 105 patients who underwent omidubicel transplants between 2006-2020.
- The company said that the study presented at the Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology indicated 63% overall survival and 56% disease-free survival at three years, in addition to long-term blood cell formation and immunity.
- Another 108-patient study demonstrated that omidubicel could lead to a higher health-related quality of life than umbilical cord blood transplantation.
- In August, GMDA announced that the FDA granted priority review for omidubicel as a treatment for patients with blood cancers who need an allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The regulator is expected to make a decision by Jan. 30.
