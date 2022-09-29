CyberArk Software slips as Cowen starts coverage, says it is 'guarding keys to IT kingdom'

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares slipped on Thursday even as investment firm Cowen started coverage on the cybersecurity company, noting it is "guarding [the] keys to [the] IT kingdom."

Analyst Nick Yakohaul Eyal started coverage on CyberArk (CYBR) with an outperform rating and a $195 price target, noting it is the leading identity access management platform provider and likely to generate sustained 20% revenue and double-digit profitability growth over the next few years.

CyberArk (CYBR) shares slipped nearly 2% in early trading.

The analyst said CyberArk (CYBR) has a comprehensive identity security platform that has a unique focus and its growth comes from displacing others, as well as "greenfield opportunities."

CyberArk (CYBR) has also benefited from its shift to a subscription model and the company is likely to generate $1B in annual recurring revenue by June 2025, outpacing the 10% growth seen in the market.

The analyst added that CyberArk's (CYBR) second-quarter results were " indicative of the ongoing success," as it generated 21% year-over-year revenue growth and 35% year-over-year subscription bookings growth.

Last month, CyberArk (CYBR) raised its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance, with sales expected to be between $589M to $601M, compared to a prior range of $583M to $598.5M.