Coursera launches expanded clips offering with nearly 200K short videos and lessons

Sep. 29, 2022 11:19 AM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Coursera (NYSE:COUR) has announced the expansion of Clips, which now provides employees access to nearly 200K short videos and lessons designed to help them begin learning high-demand skills in under 10 minutes.
  • This also provides clear pathways into courses for deeper skill development, while driving continuous learning to ensure employees have the right skills to accelerate company growth and innovation.
  • To help address this growing need, Coursera has increased the number of leadership and management-related Clips by 10x.
  • “Clips takes this concept to the next level by adding short and focused job related videos. These videos act as a good starting point to develop a higher level of understanding for several concepts.” said Rajat Batra, software engineer at Google.

